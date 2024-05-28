Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $106,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $19.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,350.31. The stock had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,197. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $768.23 and a twelve month high of $1,350.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,255.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,128.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

