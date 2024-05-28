Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,312,000 after buying an additional 395,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

