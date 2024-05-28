Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 2.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of AON worth $103,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,567. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.43.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

