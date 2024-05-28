MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.28% of MasTec worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

MTZ traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $112.21. 775,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.50 and a beta of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

