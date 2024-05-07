N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 782,816 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.