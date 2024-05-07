N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 782,816 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
