Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.970-3.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.980-13.080 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.64. 1,103,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $356.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

