Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$60.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.56.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU opened at C$45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$46.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

