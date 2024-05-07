Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Declares $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB stock opened at $3,219.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.38. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,048.01 and a 1 year high of $3,942.64.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seaboard

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.