M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in CF Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

CF stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.