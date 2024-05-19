Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Trading Down 1.5%

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31. 6,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Nexalin Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.