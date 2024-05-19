Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $99,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,446 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,596,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 324,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,494. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

