Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,738 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE T traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 25,891,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,199,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.