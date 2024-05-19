Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $16.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,917.50. The stock had a trading volume of 191,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,036.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,820.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

