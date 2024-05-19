Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 58,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 9,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

About Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

