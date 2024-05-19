Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Herc worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Trading Down 0.2 %

HRI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 153,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

