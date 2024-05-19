Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,123 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100,496 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 220,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,425. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.