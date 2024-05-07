M&T Bank Corp Acquires 10,564 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average is $181.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

