LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Declares $0.00 Dividend

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0002 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

LATAM Airlines Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAY opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 193.82% and a net margin of 5.93%.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

