DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.