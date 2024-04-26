Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,578. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.