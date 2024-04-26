Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.85. The stock had a trading volume of 233,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,762. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

