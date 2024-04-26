Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 395,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,459. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
