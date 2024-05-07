Conifex Timber (CFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 19.21%.

Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.51. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

