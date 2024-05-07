RCM Technologies (RCMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 71.41%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.47 million. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

