Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.27. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.