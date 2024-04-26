Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 439,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gaia Stock Performance
GAIA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaia
Gaia Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.