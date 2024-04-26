Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 439,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaia

Gaia Profile

(Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.