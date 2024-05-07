UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,054 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.49. 3,071,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,990. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $209.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

