UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,212. The stock has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

