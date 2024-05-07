Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 901,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the previous session’s volume of 167,958 shares.The stock last traded at $27.15 and had previously closed at $27.01.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

