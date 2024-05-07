UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $475.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,055. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.64 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $430.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

