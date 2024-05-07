UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $286,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

