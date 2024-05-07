UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 63 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.30. 472,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,108. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

