Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.08

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.08 and last traded at $150.79, with a volume of 59087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 50,922 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 164.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

