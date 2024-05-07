Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,827. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

