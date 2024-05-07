Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.80

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 2948750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

