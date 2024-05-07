Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.80

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 2948750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCJ
Cameco Price Performance
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.