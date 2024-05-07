UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 64 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CME Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

