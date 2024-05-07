Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 562,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 286,619 shares.The stock last traded at $117.75 and had previously closed at $117.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

