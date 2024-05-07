UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 33,378 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. 4,634,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

