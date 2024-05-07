UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Roper Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 63,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.26. 288,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,851. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $540.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.