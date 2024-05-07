UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,831 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. 1,681,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,150. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

