Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,508,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,079 shares.The stock last traded at $51.64 and had previously closed at $51.56.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,053,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,399,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

