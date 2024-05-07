Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 175,211 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,025,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

