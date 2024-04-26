Bailard Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,904. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TRV traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $211.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average is $198.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.