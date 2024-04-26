ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 216,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,136. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.