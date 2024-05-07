Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.85) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.03).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 18.43 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 528.43 ($6.64). The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,716.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 543.50 ($6.83).

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.