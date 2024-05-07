Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($7.85) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.03).
Get Our Latest Report on Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.