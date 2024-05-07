Barclays Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 380

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

TRN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($4.84).

LON:TRN traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 322.20 ($4.05). 1,439,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 342.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 315.68. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,444.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

