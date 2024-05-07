Barclays Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 380

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.
TRN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($4.84).
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRN
Trainline Stock Performance
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.