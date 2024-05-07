Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. 156,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,796. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

