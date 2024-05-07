Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 817 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,021,000 after acquiring an additional 226,567 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 74,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 83,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.21. 2,210,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $184.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58. The company has a market capitalization of $204.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

