Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.81 million. On average, analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 176,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTR

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.