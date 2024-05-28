Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 28th (ADT1, AMN, AON, APLS, ATLC, AZN, BBIO, BBSI, BBY, BNZL)

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 28th:

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.32) target price on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

AON (NYSE:AON) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $311.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a £220 ($280.97) target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($66.41) price target on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $0.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $157.00.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.18) target price on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $308.00 target price on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.75.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

