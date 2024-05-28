Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 28th (ADT1, AMN, AON, APLS, ATLC, AZN, BBIO, BBSI, BBY, BNZL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 28th:
Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.32) target price on the stock.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.
FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a £220 ($280.97) target price on the stock.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the stock.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($66.41) price target on the stock.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on the stock.
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $0.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.62.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $157.00.
SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.18) target price on the stock.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $308.00 target price on the stock.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.75.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.50.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.50 target price on the stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock.
Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price target on the stock.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.