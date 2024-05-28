Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 28th (ADT1, AMN, AON, APLS, ATLC, AZN, BBIO, BBSI, BBY, BNZL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 28th:

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.32) target price on the stock.

Get Adriatic Metals PLC alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

AON (NYSE:AON)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $311.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a £220 ($280.97) target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($66.41) price target on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $0.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $157.00.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.18) target price on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $308.00 target price on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.75.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock.

Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.